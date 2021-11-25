Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Stock Jumped 26.06% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.17% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AQST share is $8.06, that puts it down -29.17 from that peak though still a striking 50.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $233.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.28K shares over the past three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AQST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) registered a 4.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $6.24 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.22%, and it has moved by 26.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.74%. The short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.40, which implies an increase of 59.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, AQST is trading at a discount of -348.72% off the target high and -12.18% off the low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares have gone up 70.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.24% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.20% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.01 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.87 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2021.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.77%, with the float percentage being 48.68%. Bratton Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.81 million shares (or 26.81% of all shares), a total value of $51.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares are TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 million.