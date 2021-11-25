Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) Fall -16.43% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the AMYT share is $15.44, that puts it down -57.23 from that peak though still a striking 2.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.55. The company’s market capitalization is $606.58M, and the average trade volume was 117.26K shares over the past three months.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMYT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) trade information

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $9.82 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.56%, and it has moved by -8.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.51, which implies an increase of 69.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, AMYT is trading at a discount of -358.25% off the target high and -93.48% off the low.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amryt Pharma plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) shares have gone down -16.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.55% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 78.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.87 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.07 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.33 million and $42.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.10% and then jump by 31.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2021.

AMYT Dividends

Amryt Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s Major holders

Amryt Pharma plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.83%, with the float percentage being 24.83%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 14.63% of all shares), a total value of $54.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd and Tri-Continental Corp. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100000.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.