Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) Is Worth Evaluating At $22.86

During the last session, Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the AGTI share is $26.36, that puts it down -15.31 from that peak though still a striking 40.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01B, and the average trade volume was 203.12K shares over the past three months.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $22.86 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.58%, and it has moved by -0.61% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 22.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, AGTI is trading at a discount of -61.85% off the target high and -0.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.8 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.95 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 36.30% in 2021.

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Agiliti Inc. insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.77%, with the float percentage being 82.72%. Voya Inv Tr-VY/JP Morgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 81054.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31934.0 shares, is of John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.