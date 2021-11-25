After Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Surges -746.15% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $11.29, that puts it down -568.05 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $120.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.06%, and it has moved by -19.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.03%. The short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.30, which implies an increase of 88.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.30 and $14.30 respectively. As a result, FTFT is trading at a discount of -746.15% off the target high and -746.15% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return -172.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 52.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.51%, with the float percentage being 13.76%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 3.69% of all shares), a total value of $8.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 2.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.