After A -5.51% Drop In The Last Week, Does Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $344.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the SAIA share is $365.50, that puts it down -6.14 from that peak though still a striking 50.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $168.85. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 339.31K shares over the past three months.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SAIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) trade information

Saia Inc. (SAIA) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $344.37 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.51%, and it has moved by 24.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.97%. The short interest in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $329.79, which implies a decrease of -4.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200.00 and $390.00 respectively. As a result, SAIA is trading at a discount of -13.25% off the target high and 41.92% off the low.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Saia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Saia Inc. (SAIA) shares have gone up 50.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.31% against 39.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.40% this quarter and then jump 29.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $574.03 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $542.75 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $470.96 million and $476.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.20%. While earnings are projected to return 20.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 37.65% per annum.

SAIA Dividends

Saia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s Major holders

Saia Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.65%, with the float percentage being 110.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 379 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 15.81% of all shares), a total value of $872.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $583.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Saia Inc. (SAIA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $156.06 million.