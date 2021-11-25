A Quick Glance At SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Stock: It Is up 59.21% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 110.00 Percent

During the last session, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the SEAS share is $70.48, that puts it down -6.24 from that peak though still a striking 59.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.06. The company’s market capitalization is $5.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 949.99K shares over the past three months.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SEAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $66.34 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.72%, and it has moved by 0.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.95%. The short interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.55, which implies an increase of 7.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, SEAS is trading at a discount of -23.61% off the target high and 12.57% off the low.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) shares have gone up 19.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.42% against 29.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 262.40% this quarter and then jump 141.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 240.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530.95 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $337.02 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.10%. While earnings are projected to return -461.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.46% per annum.

SEAS Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.47%, with the float percentage being 102.90%. Hill Path Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 27.21 million shares (or 34.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $72.31 million.