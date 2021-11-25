A -355.14% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)

During the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SCYX share is $10.25, that puts it down -33.29 from that peak though still a striking 36.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $159.64M, and the average trade volume was 266.11K shares over the past three months.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SCYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $7.69 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.12%, and it has moved by 51.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.92, which implies an increase of 69.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, SCYX is trading at a discount of -355.14% off the target high and -108.06% off the low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SCYNEXIS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares have gone down -17.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.43% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -153.60% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2021.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.00%, with the float percentage being 55.00%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $16.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 million shares, is of Caxton Corporation’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 million.