A -29.06% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)

During the last session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $81.59, that puts it down -30.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.80K shares over the past three months.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $62.76 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.86%, and it has moved by -7.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.72%. The short interest in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.75, which implies an increase of 16.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, PHR is trading at a discount of -29.06% off the target high and 4.4% off the low.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phreesia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares have gone up 27.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -140.58% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -277.80% this quarter and then drop -230.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.76 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.16 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.70% in 2021.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia Inc. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.54%, with the float percentage being 94.00%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.62 million shares (or 13.10% of all shares), a total value of $344.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $222.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $59.16 million.