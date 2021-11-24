Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.13M. ZYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -152.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.52% since then. We note from Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Instantly ZYNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.22 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.88% year-to-date, but still down -14.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is -7.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYNE is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 32.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.10%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $9.24 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 3.73% or 1.54 million shares worth $7.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $9.24 million, making up 4.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $7.38 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.