Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $571.91 In 2021

In the last trading session, 25.23 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $206.64, and it changed around -$35.64 or -14.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.49B. ZM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $486.83, offering almost -135.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $238.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -15.27% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 266.19 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.74% year-to-date, but still down -21.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -26.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $305.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $145.00 and a high of $571.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.30%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.58% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 54.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.16%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 1,256 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.29% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $4.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.24% or 12.4 million shares worth $3.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.46 million shares worth $1.76 billion, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $972.57 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.