Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.94 million shares of the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.62M. CTIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -153.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.86% since then. We note from Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.36K.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Instantly CTIB has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.53% year-to-date, but still up 9.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) is -13.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIB is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -255.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.80%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 10.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.14% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.61%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.78% or 46060.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 46060.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares.