You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR).

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $144.90, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.38B. DLTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.24, offering almost -3.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.85% since then. We note from Dollar Tree Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DLTR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 149.24 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.94% year-to-date, but still up 9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 37.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.76, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLTR is forecast to be at a low of $91.90 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Dollar Tree Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.41 percent over the past six months and at a -2.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Dollar Tree Inc. to make $7.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.90%. Dollar Tree Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.48% per year for the next five years.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 26.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares, and 93.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.18%. Dollar Tree Inc. stock is held by 1,013 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.88% of the shares, which is about 24.47 million shares worth $2.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.80% or 19.79 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 6.61 million shares worth $657.69 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.21 million shares worth around $518.42 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.