Why Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In today’s recent session, 2.07 million shares of the Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.48, and it changed around $1.9 or 5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.19B. NTNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.50, offering almost -29.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from Nutanix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Nutanix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NTNX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutanix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.79 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.23% year-to-date, but still down -7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is -7.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTNX is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Nutanix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.04 percent over the past six months and at a 28.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Nutanix Inc. to make $400.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Nutanix Inc. shares, and 78.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.89%. Nutanix Inc. stock is held by 426 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 30.63 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.39% or 19.18 million shares worth $733.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 12.33 million shares worth $444.18 million, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.46 million shares worth around $208.55 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.