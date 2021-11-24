Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.38, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. VNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.46, offering almost -14.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.51% since then. We note from Veoneer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Veoneer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended VNE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veoneer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Instantly VNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.72 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is 0.88% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNE is forecast to be at a low of $36.67 and a high of $37.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Veoneer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.93 percent over the past six months and at a 34.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $461.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Veoneer Inc. to make $448.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $455 million and $417.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.90%.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Veoneer Inc. shares, and 58.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.09%. Veoneer Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 8.02 million shares worth $273.29 million.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, with 4.91% or 5.5 million shares worth $187.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $30.21 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $17.29 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.