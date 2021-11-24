ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.04, and it changed around -$1.27 or -6.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.86, offering almost -76.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.12% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 753.45K.

ThredUp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TDUP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ThredUp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.19 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.80% year-to-date, but still down -8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -21.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDUP is forecast to be at a low of $18.22 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $63.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.16% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 110.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.15%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 42.76% of the shares, which is about 9.22 million shares worth $268.0 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.51% or 2.27 million shares worth $65.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Small Cap Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $32.78 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $23.02 million, which represents about 4.53% of the total shares outstanding.