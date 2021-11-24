Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 16.45 million shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.31, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.42B. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.31, offering almost -48.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.75% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ERIC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.03 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.72% year-to-date, but still down -5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -6.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERIC is forecast to be at a low of $10.02 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to make $8.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings are expected to increase by 682.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.96% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, and 9.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.66%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is held by 436 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 112.88 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.91% or 28.02 million shares worth $369.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 65.64 million shares worth $865.78 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 11.34 million shares worth around $141.35 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.