Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.00, and it changed around -$1.99 or -4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.61B. TPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.67, offering almost -12.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.14% since then. We note from Tapestry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.05 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 16.02% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Tapestry Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.72 percent over the past six months and at a 17.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 40.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Tapestry Inc. to make $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Tapestry Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 211.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.80% per year for the next five years.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Tapestry Inc. shares, and 92.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.49%. Tapestry Inc. stock is held by 766 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.68% of the shares, which is about 32.51 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.86% or 30.23 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.24 million shares worth $445.03 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $342.79 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.