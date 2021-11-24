Stock Performance And Outlook Of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC)

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.53M. VGFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.43, offering almost -524.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.52% since then. We note from The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 601.66K.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.00% year-to-date, but still down -17.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -26.06% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.26% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares, and 0.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 50000.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

TIFF Multi-Asset Fund, with 0.01% or 9000.0 shares worth $28440.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.