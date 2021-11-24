Risk-Taking Investors May Find Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 10.98 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.53, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.57B. DAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.28, offering almost -32.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.62% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DAL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.25 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.69% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAL is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 126.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to make $8.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 billion and $3.97 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 178.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 125.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.40%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -366.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.31% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 12 and January 17.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, and 65.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.81%. Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is held by 1,266 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.41% of the shares, which is about 66.62 million shares worth $2.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.23% or 39.89 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 18.08 million shares worth $782.29 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.24 million shares worth around $616.05 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.