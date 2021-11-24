OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) were traded, and its beta was -0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.16 or 10.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.84M. OPGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.37, offering almost -161.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.37% since then. We note from OpGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

OpGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OpGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -10.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPGN is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -139.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect OpGen Inc. to make $2.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.20%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 15.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of OpGen Inc. shares, and 7.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.41%. OpGen Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.61% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.84% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.