Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.80M. LLNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.61, offering almost -91.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.5% since then. We note from Limelight Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LLNW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Instantly LLNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.57% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 4.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLNW is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Limelight Networks Inc. to make $62.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.24 million and $55.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Limelight Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares, and 55.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.35%. Limelight Networks Inc. stock is held by 216 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 9.77 million shares worth $30.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.93% or 6.25 million shares worth $19.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $16.2 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $11.1 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.