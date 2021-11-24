Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.31, and it changed around -$4.43 or -7.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.78B. LSPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $130.02, offering almost -143.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.84% since then. We note from Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.17 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.26% year-to-date, but still down -22.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is -45.24% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSPD is forecast to be at a low of $64.38 and a high of $158.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.50%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, and 56.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.76%. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 17.03% of the shares, which is about 24.29 million shares worth $2.03 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.81% or 6.86 million shares worth $573.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $216.04 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $146.05 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.