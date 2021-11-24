Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND).

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.18, and it changed around -$0.3 or -2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $375.87M. CND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -20.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.86% since then. We note from Concord Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.18K.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) trade information

Instantly CND has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.13 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.91% year-to-date, but still down -6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) is 6.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.63 day(s).

Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) estimates and forecasts

CND Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.80% of Concord Acquisition Corp shares, and 103.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.02%. Concord Acquisition Corp stock is held by 67 institutions, with Levin Capital Strategies, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.60% of the shares, which is about 1.87 million shares worth $18.43 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 6.26% or 1.78 million shares worth $17.49 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $28.22 million, making up 9.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $2.83 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.