Let’s Get Started On The CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.33B. CONE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.69, offering almost -0.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.99% since then. We note from CyrusOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

CyrusOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended CONE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CyrusOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) trade information

Instantly CONE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.69 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is 9.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CONE is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) estimates and forecasts

CyrusOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.93 percent over the past six months and at a 3.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 106.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $289.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. to make $295.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%.

CONE Dividends

CyrusOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of CyrusOne Inc. shares, and 105.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.42%. CyrusOne Inc. stock is held by 583 institutions, with Cohen & Steers Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 20.47 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.19% or 17.39 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.44 million shares worth $396.36 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $230.6 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.