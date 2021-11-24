Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.59 million shares of the Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.33, and it changed around -$1.85 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.27B. KSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.80, offering almost -19.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.48% since then. We note from Kohl’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Kohl’s Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended KSS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kohl’s Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.50 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.07% year-to-date, but still down -3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is 14.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSS is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Kohl’s Corporation to make $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%. Kohl’s Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -124.20% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.94% per year for the next five years.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.01 per year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Kohl’s Corporation shares, and 97.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.31%. Kohl’s Corporation stock is held by 591 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 14.47 million shares worth $797.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.20% or 13.85 million shares worth $763.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.45 million shares worth $245.38 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $213.79 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.