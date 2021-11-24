Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $313.96M. KNDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -336.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.75% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Instantly KNDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.03% year-to-date, but still down -12.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -10.71% down in the 30-day period.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 733.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group Inc. to make $45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.72 million and $32.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.29% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, and 17.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.38%. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 6.38 million shares worth $39.9 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.51% or 1.14 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 5.74 million shares worth $31.24 million, making up 7.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $2.58 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.