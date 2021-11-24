Is CNH Industrial N.V.’s (NYSE: CNHI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.95, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.01B. CNHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.22, offering almost -7.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.89% since then. We note from CNH Industrial N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNHI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.84 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 0.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNHI is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.72 percent over the past six months and at a 371.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 118.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. to make $8.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.70%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.13% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares, and 43.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.24%. CNH Industrial N.V. stock is held by 591 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 134.56 million shares worth $2.25 billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 2.73% or 36.94 million shares worth $617.7 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 51.08 million shares worth $854.08 million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund held roughly 16.44 million shares worth around $274.83 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.