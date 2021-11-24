If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.65M. RAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -44.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.45% since then. We note from RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.05K.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7984 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.32% year-to-date, but still up 14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 16.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAVE is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares, and 40.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.04%. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Watchman Group, Inc., with 1.18% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 99619.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.