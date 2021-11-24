Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.18, and it changed around $2.88 or 13.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. GES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.12, offering almost -28.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.28% since then. We note from Guess’ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 865.45K.

Guess’ Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GES as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guess’ Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Instantly GES has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.73 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is 0.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GES is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Guess’ Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.74 percent over the past six months and at a 4,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $611.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Guess’ Inc. to make $785.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%. Guess’ Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -195.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.40% per year for the next five years.

GES Dividends

Guess’ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.34% of Guess’ Inc. shares, and 67.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.01%. Guess’ Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 6.26 million shares worth $131.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.57% or 4.27 million shares worth $89.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $82.25 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $54.48 million, which represents about 3.99% of the total shares outstanding.