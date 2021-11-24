Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ)

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.15, and it changed around -$0.26 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $483.78M. DMYQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -8.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.17% since then. We note from dMY Technology Group Inc. IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.11K.

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) trade information

Instantly DMYQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.15 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) is 14.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

DMYQ Dividends

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

dMY Technology Group Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of dMY Technology Group Inc. IV shares, and 84.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.59%. dMY Technology Group Inc. IV stock is held by 82 institutions, with Weiss Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 2.42 million shares worth $23.99 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 6.39% or 2.21 million shares worth $21.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $4.54 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.03 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.