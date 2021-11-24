Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX)

In today’s recent session, 9.44 million shares of the Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.10, and it changed around $1.69 or 26.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.43M. BTTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -262.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.48% since then. We note from Better Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.75 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.90% year-to-date, but still down -21.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -33.02% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTTX is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -159.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.19% of Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 21.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.77%. Better Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 0.47 million shares worth $4.65 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 4.63% or 0.35 million shares worth $3.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Multi-Strategy Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 64700.0 shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Multi-Strategy Fd held roughly 3648.0 shares worth around $36188.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.