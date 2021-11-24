Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO)

In the last trading session, 161.1 million shares of the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) were traded, and its beta was 6.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.03, and it changed around $10.55 or 162.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.64M. APVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.75, offering almost -203.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.54% since then. We note from Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 89.69K.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.29 for the current quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 162.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.08 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.53% year-to-date, but still up 77.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is 17.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APVO is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $69.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -305.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 178.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. to make $3.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 million and $2.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.00%.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.29% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 52.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.64%. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 35.93% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $27.17 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 5.75% or 0.28 million shares worth $4.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 66078.0 shares worth $1.48 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62672.0 shares worth around $1.41 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.