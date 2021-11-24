First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) Stock Forecast 2021: $31.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.30, and it changed around -$0.45 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. FA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.73, offering almost -35.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.93% since then. We note from First Advantage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 755.17K.

First Advantage Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Advantage Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) trade information

Instantly FA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.85 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.11% year-to-date, but still down -6.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) is -13.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FA is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect First Advantage Corporation to make $171.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%. First Advantage Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -345.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.50% per year for the next five years.

FA Dividends

First Advantage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.32% of First Advantage Corporation shares, and 93.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.42%. First Advantage Corporation stock is held by 100 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 72.44% of the shares, which is about 110.73 million shares worth $2.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.68% or 2.57 million shares worth $51.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $44.8 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $34.3 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.