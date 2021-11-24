Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.36M. GAME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -321.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.66% since then. We note from Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.36K.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Instantly GAME has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.46 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.30% year-to-date, but still down -4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) is -16.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GAME is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -340.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -340.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.20%.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.67% of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares, and 6.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.66%. Engine Gaming and Media Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $6.83 million.

P.A.W. Capital Partners, with 2.57% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5410.0 shares worth $35760.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.