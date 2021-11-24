Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Stock Forecast 2021: $41.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.11, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.82B. EDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.20, offering almost -18.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.66% since then. We note from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EDR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.70 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 13.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. to make $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 02.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.01% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 74.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.56%. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Fidelity Contrafund Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $29.06 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with 0.16% or 0.42 million shares worth $11.49 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.