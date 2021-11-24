Could BM Technologies Inc.’s (AMEX: BMTX) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.82, and it changed around $1.79 or 14.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.40M. BMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.35, offering almost -32.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.43% since then. We note from BM Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.77K.

BM Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BMTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BM Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMTX) trade information

Instantly BMTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.10 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.57% year-to-date, but still up 12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMTX) is 68.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMTX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BM Technologies Inc. (BMTX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BM Technologies Inc. to make $22.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BMTX Dividends

BM Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

BM Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.59% of BM Technologies Inc. shares, and 35.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.51%. BM Technologies Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $6.44 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2.92% or 0.36 million shares worth $4.43 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $4.12 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $2.03 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.