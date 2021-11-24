Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.60, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $273.90M. CSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -81.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.82% since then. We note from Casper Sleep Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Casper Sleep Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CSPR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Instantly CSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.69 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is 63.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSPR is forecast to be at a low of $6.90 and a high of $6.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Casper Sleep Inc. to make $169.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $123.46 million and $150.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Casper Sleep Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.80% per year for the next five years.

CSPR Dividends

Casper Sleep Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.40% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares, and 60.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.66%. Casper Sleep Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.02% of the shares, which is about 6.23 million shares worth $45.08 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 5.83% or 2.42 million shares worth $17.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $4.86 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $6.04 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.