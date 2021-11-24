Bridgeline Digital Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BLIN Stock In 2021

In today’s recent session, 18.3 million shares of the Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.43 or 15.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.32M. BLIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -347.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.58% since then. We note from Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.52K.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Instantly BLIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.75% year-to-date, but still down -13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is -21.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLIN is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Bridgeline Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.45 percent over the past six months and at a -280.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bridgeline Digital Inc. to make $4.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.71 million and $2.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 77.30%.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares, and 14.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.14%. Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.15% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $2.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.23% or 0.27 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 70744.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.