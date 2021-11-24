Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 48.67 million shares of the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.50, and it changed around $1.22 or 2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.62B. BAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.69, offering almost -2.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.03% since then. We note from Bank of America Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 44.19 million.

Bank of America Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BAC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Bank of America Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.65 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is -0.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAC is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bank of America Corporation to make $21.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.81 billion and $20.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. Bank of America Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -32.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.37% per year for the next five years.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Bank of America Corporation shares, and 74.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.83%. Bank of America Corporation stock is held by 3,100 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.00% of the shares, which is about 1.01 billion shares worth $41.65 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.40% or 622.74 million shares worth $25.68 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 217.81 million shares worth $8.98 billion, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 156.59 million shares worth around $6.46 billion, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.