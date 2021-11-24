Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $307.71, and it changed around $6.11 or 2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.86B. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $545.11, offering almost -77.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.82% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CAR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6 for the current quarter.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 319.40 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 724.96% year-to-date, but still up 9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 74.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -51.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAR is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 431.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 613.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. to make $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.40%.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, and 104.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.25%. Avis Budget Group Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Srs Investment Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 27.70% of the shares, which is about 18.43 million shares worth $1.44 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 14.13% or 9.4 million shares worth $732.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $302.84 million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $126.06 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.