Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.47M. ASM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.09% since then. We note from Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.85K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Instantly ASM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.69% year-to-date, but still down -11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASM is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to make $8.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.45 million and $8.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.94%.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, and 3.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.32%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.95 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.27% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.