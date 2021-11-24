Are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $626.85M. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.34, offering almost -79.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.8% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.46 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.93% year-to-date, but still down -5.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -17.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADAP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to make $2.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 million and $1.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.90%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 30.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, and 77.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.41%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is held by 105 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.07% of the shares, which is about 38.97 million shares worth $206.95 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 10.99% or 17.08 million shares worth $90.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.32 million shares worth $49.51 million, making up 6.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $9.68 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.