An Analysis Of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.71 million shares of the Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $288.98, and it changed around $1.46 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.14B. SE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $372.70, offering almost -28.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $173.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.89% since then. We note from Sea Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 320.14 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.45% year-to-date, but still down -12.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is -17.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.77 percent over the past six months and at a -7.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 103.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sea Limited to make $2.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.21 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.70%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.96% of Sea Limited shares, and 69.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.40%.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 32.37 million shares worth $8.89 billion, making up 8.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sands Capital Management, LLC held roughly 23.09 million shares worth around $6.34 billion, which represents about 5.77% of the total shares outstanding.