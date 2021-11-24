An Analysis Of Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.80, and it changed around $0.32 or 9.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $812.48M. MCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -82.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.05% since then. We note from Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MCF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Instantly MCF has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.87 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is -15.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company to make $416.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.60%.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 22 and July 02.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.72% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, and 25.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.43%. Contango Oil & Gas Company stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.72% of the shares, which is about 9.46 million shares worth $40.89 million.

Luther King Capital Management, with 3.74% or 7.51 million shares worth $32.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $13.65 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $13.57 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.