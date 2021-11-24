American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.04, and it changed around -$0.86 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.95B. AIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.54, offering almost -7.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.65% since then. We note from American International Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

American International Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AIG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American International Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.33 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is -1.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIG is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

American International Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.66 percent over the past six months and at a 86.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American International Group Inc. to make $11.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. American International Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -286.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.69% per year for the next five years.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.73 per year.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of American International Group Inc. shares, and 92.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.13%. American International Group Inc. stock is held by 1,122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.53% of the shares, which is about 81.5 million shares worth $3.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.14% or 78.16 million shares worth $3.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 24.24 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 19.99 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.