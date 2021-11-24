Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.55, and it changed around $0.65 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.46M. BIRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.44, offering almost -65.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.14% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.73 on Tuesday, 11/23/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.58% year-to-date, but still down -17.93% over the last five days.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIRD is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Allbirds Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.