ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $294.15M. ZIOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -331.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.7% since then. We note from ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Instantly ZIOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is -12.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIOP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -443.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.98% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, and 57.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.79%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $43.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.32% or 15.78 million shares worth $41.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 7.07 million shares worth $11.52 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.81 million shares worth around $15.35 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.