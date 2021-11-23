Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $13.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.08 million shares of the Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.11, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -409.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.81% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Instantly YALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.59 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.41% year-to-date, but still down -12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 19.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 105.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yalla Group Limited to make $73.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.83 million and $48.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 106.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.80%.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 13.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.61%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $39.98 million.

Franchise Capital Limited, with 1.02% or 1.21 million shares worth $24.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $2.58 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.