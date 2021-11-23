Why Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) were traded, and its beta was -0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.44, and it changed around -$0.95 or -12.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.40M. PPSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.44, offering almost -93.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.26% since then. We note from Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Instantly PPSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.08 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.65% year-to-date, but still down -16.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 100.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPSI is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. to make $28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.48 million and $24.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.70%. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.16% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, and 5.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.83%. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.63% or 54895.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 44120.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.