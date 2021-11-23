Why Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 9.15 million shares of the Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.20, and it changed around -$0.85 or -8.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.35B. OTLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -215.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.63% since then. We note from Oatly Group AB’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Oatly Group AB stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OTLY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oatly Group AB is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

Instantly OTLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.76 on Monday, 11/22/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.46% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) is -34.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Oatly Group AB to make $218.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Oatly Group AB earnings are expected to increase by -69.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.90% per year for the next five years.

OTLY Dividends

Oatly Group AB’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Oatly Group AB shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%.